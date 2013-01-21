The real author:

forexsystems

The indicator "The Trend Detection Index" is a changed TDI indicator. With stable and expressed growing trend purple line is always above the red. On the strong falling trends all will be vise versa.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 22.10.2007.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The Trend Direction Index