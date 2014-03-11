Real author:

sx ted

An indicator of trading sessions displaying bodies and shadows of resulting session candlesticks using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

The indicator determines the width of the channel and location of sessions on a chart in accordance with the values ​​of the following input parameters:

input Hour StartHour=H07; input Min StartMinute=M00; input Hour EndHour=H13; input Min EndMinute=M00; input uint Shift= 0 ;

Depending on candlestick direction its body is painted in blue or pink, shadows are painted in lime or red.



Figure 1. Indicator ShadeNY_candle