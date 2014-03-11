Join our fan page
ShadeNY_candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6064
Real author:
sx ted
An indicator of trading sessions displaying bodies and shadows of resulting session candlesticks using DRAW_FILLING buffers.
The indicator determines the width of the channel and location of sessions on a chart in accordance with the values of the following input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input Hour StartHour=H07; // Session start hour input Min StartMinute=M00; // Session start minute input Hour EndHour=H13; // Session end hour input Min EndMinute=M00; // Session end minute input uint Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the channel in bars
Depending on candlestick direction its body is painted in blue or pink, shadows are painted in lime or red.
Figure 1. Indicator ShadeNY_candle
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2097
