Indicators

ShadeNY_candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
6064
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

sx ted

An indicator of trading sessions displaying bodies and shadows of resulting session candlesticks using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

The indicator determines the width of the channel and location of sessions on a chart in accordance with the values ​​of the following input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input Hour   StartHour=H07;                            // Session start hour
input Min    StartMinute=M00;                          // Session start minute
input Hour   EndHour=H13;                              // Session end hour
input Min    EndMinute=M00;                            // Session end minute
input uint   Shift=0;                                  // Horizontal shift of the channel in bars

Depending on candlestick direction its body is painted in blue or pink, shadows are painted in lime or red.

Figure 1. Indicator ShadeNY_candle

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2097

