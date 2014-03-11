CodeBaseSections
AltrTrend_Signal_v2.2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The AltrTrend_Signal_v2.2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  //Indicator chart period

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file AltrTrend_Signal_v22.mq5. Place it to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2065

