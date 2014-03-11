The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the DarvasBoxes channel.



When price exits the gray channel, the bar color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for the growth of a financial instrument, red color - fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.

Figure 1. Indicator DarvasBoxes_System