CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

StepMA_v6.4_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4763
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The StepMA_v6.4 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  //Indicator chart period

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file StepMA_v634.mq5. Place it to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator StepMA_v6.4_HTF

Figure 1. Indicator StepMA_v6.4_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2098

ShadeNY_candle ShadeNY_candle

An indicator of trading sessions displaying bodies and shadows of resulting session candlesticks.

DarvasBoxes_System DarvasBoxes_System

The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the DarvasBoxes channel.

XDPO XDPO

The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between a price and its double averaging.

DEMA_RLH DEMA_RLH

A system of three Moving Averages.