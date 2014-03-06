Join our fan page
ShadeNY - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7824
Real author:
sx ted
The indicator of trading sessions that uses DRAW_FILLING buffers.
The indicator determines the width of the channel of session location on a chart in accordance with the values of the following input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input Hour StartHour=H07; // Session start hour input Min StartMinute=M00; // Session start minute input Hour EndHour=H13; // Session end hour input Min EndMinute=M00; // Session end minute input uint Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the channel in bars
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 24.10.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator ShadeNY
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2096
