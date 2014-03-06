CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ShadeNY - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7824
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Updated:
shadeny.mq5 (8.45 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

sx ted

The indicator of trading sessions that uses DRAW_FILLING buffers.

The indicator determines the width of the channel of session location on a chart in accordance with the values ​​of the following input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input Hour   StartHour=H07;       // Session start hour
input Min    StartMinute=M00;     // Session start minute
input Hour   EndHour=H13;         // Session end hour 
input Min    EndMinute=M00;       // Session end minute
input uint   Shift=0;             // Horizontal shift of the channel in bars

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 24.10.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator ShadeNY

Figure 1. Indicator ShadeNY

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2096

Renko_v2 Renko_v2

The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the Renko channel.

TrendTriggerMod_HTF TrendTriggerMod_HTF

The TrendTriggerMod indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Donchian Channels System Donchian Channels System

The indicator implements a breakthrough system using Donchian_Channels.

Transparent MetaTrader 5 Transparent MetaTrader 5

The script allows to set transparency level of the client terminal window using Windows API.