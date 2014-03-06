Real author:

sx ted

The indicator of trading sessions that uses DRAW_FILLING buffers.

The indicator determines the width of the channel of session location on a chart in accordance with the values ​​of the following input parameters:

input Hour StartHour=H07; input Min StartMinute=M00; input Hour EndHour=H13; input Min EndMinute=M00; input uint Shift= 0 ;

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 24.10.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator ShadeNY