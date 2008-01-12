CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ShadeNY - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10404
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: sx ted

The indicator of trading sessions.


StepMA_v6 StepMA_v6

The indicator of trading system pabloski.

DayImpulseOverlay DayImpulseOverlay

The indicator shows the forecast for 12 bars forward.

Tick_on_Chart Tick_on_Chart

Tick indicator Tick on Chart.

TrendEnvelopes_v1 TrendEnvelopes_v1

The indicator shows a trend.