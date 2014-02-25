CodeBaseSections
MaksiGen_Range_Move - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
9426
(32)
Real author:

MaksiGen

Flat determining indicator. If the price is within the dotted channel, the market is flat.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.10.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator MaksiGen_Range_Move

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2074

