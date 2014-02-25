Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MaksiGen_Range_Move - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9426
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
MaksiGen
Flat determining indicator. If the price is within the dotted channel, the market is flat.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.10.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator MaksiGen_Range_Move
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2074
The indicator changes the color of the bar to the color corresponding to the current trend, which is determined using the RVI indicator.ADX BARS
The indicator changes the bar color to the color of the current trend calculated based on the ADX technical indicator.
The BlauErgodic indicator (William Blau's Ergodic Oscillator) with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.MaksiGen_Channels
Indicator of price change range.