Indicators

MaksiGen_Channels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8386
(21)
Real author:

MaksiGen

Indicator of price change range

The indicator determines the width of the channel in accordance with the values ​​of the following input parameters:

input Hour   StartHour1=H00;         // Session start hour for the channel width
input Min    StartMinute1=M00;       // Session start minute for the channel width
input Hour   EndHour1=H08;           // Session end hour for the channel width
input Min    EndMinute1=M15;         // Session end minute for the channel width

and then starts drawing it the intervals of two sessions:

input Hour   StartHour2=H08;         // Session 1 start hour
input Min    StartMinute2=M15;       // Session 1 start minute
input Hour   EndHour2=H12;           // Session 1 end hour
input Min    EndMinute2=M30;         // Session 1 end minute
//---- 
input Hour   StartHour3=H14;         // Session 2 start hour
input Min    StartMinute3=M00;       // Session 2 start minute
input Hour   EndHour3=H17;           // Session 2 end hour
input Min    EndMinute3=M30;         // Session 2 end minute

So the idea is to enter the market when the European market opens at the breakthrough of the Asian channel.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.10.2007.

Figure 1. The MaksiGen indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2073

