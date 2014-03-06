Join our fan page
MaksiGen_Channels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
MaksiGen
Indicator of price change range
The indicator determines the width of the channel in accordance with the values of the following input parameters:
input Hour StartHour1=H00; // Session start hour for the channel width input Min StartMinute1=M00; // Session start minute for the channel width input Hour EndHour1=H08; // Session end hour for the channel width input Min EndMinute1=M15; // Session end minute for the channel width
and then starts drawing it the intervals of two sessions:
input Hour StartHour2=H08; // Session 1 start hour input Min StartMinute2=M15; // Session 1 start minute input Hour EndHour2=H12; // Session 1 end hour input Min EndMinute2=M30; // Session 1 end minute //---- input Hour StartHour3=H14; // Session 2 start hour input Min StartMinute3=M00; // Session 2 start minute input Hour EndHour3=H17; // Session 2 end hour input Min EndMinute3=M30; // Session 2 end minute
So the idea is to enter the market when the European market opens at the breakthrough of the Asian channel.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.10.2007.
Figure 1. The MaksiGen indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2073
Flat determining indicator.
