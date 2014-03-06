Real author:

MaksiGen

Indicator of price change range



The indicator determines the width of the channel in accordance with the values ​​of the following input parameters:

input Hour StartHour1=H00; input Min StartMinute1=M00; input Hour EndHour1=H08; input Min EndMinute1=M15;

and then starts drawing it the intervals of two sessions:

input Hour StartHour2=H08; input Min StartMinute2=M15; input Hour EndHour2=H12; input Min EndMinute2=M30; input Hour StartHour3=H14; input Min StartMinute3=M00; input Hour EndHour3=H17; input Min EndMinute3=M30;

So the idea is to enter the market when the European market opens at the breakthrough of the Asian channel.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.10.2007.

Figure 1. The MaksiGen indicator