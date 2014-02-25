Real author:

Perky

The indicator changes the bar color to the color of the current trend calculated based on the ADX technical indicator. If the trend and candlestick direction match, the color of the bar is light, if opposite, the bar is dark.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 31.10.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator ADX_BARS