CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ADX BARS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10631
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
adx_bars.mq5 (6.13 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Perky

The indicator changes the bar color to the color of the current trend calculated based on the ADX technical indicator. If the trend and candlestick direction match, the color of the bar is light, if opposite, the bar is dark.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 31.10.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator ADX_BARS

Figure 1. Indicator ADX_BARS

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2070

Fish_HTF Fish_HTF

The Fish indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Fish Fish

A version of the Fisher Transform indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.

RVI BARS RVI BARS

The indicator changes the color of the bar to the color corresponding to the current trend, which is determined using the RVI indicator.

MaksiGen_Range_Move MaksiGen_Range_Move

Flat determining indicator.