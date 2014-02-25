Join our fan page
RVI BARS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7801
Real author:
Perky
The indicator changes the color of the bar to the color corresponding to the current trend, which is determined using the RVI indicator (Relative Vigor Index).
If the trend and candlestick direction match, the color of the bar is light, if opposite, the bar is dark.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2071
The indicator changes the bar color to the color of the current trend calculated based on the ADX technical indicator.Fish_HTF
The Fish indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
Flat determining indicator.BlauErgodic_HTF
The BlauErgodic indicator (William Blau's Ergodic Oscillator) with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.