BlauErgodic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4302
Published:
Updated:
The BlauErgodic indicator (William Blau's Ergodic Oscillator) with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; //Indicator chart period
Figure 1. Indicator BlauErgodic_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2054
