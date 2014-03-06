CodeBaseSections
BlauErgodic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4302
(18)
blauergodic.mq5 (9.82 KB) view
blauergodic_htf.mq5 (13.07 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
The BlauErgodic indicator (William Blau's Ergodic Oscillator) with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  //Indicator chart period

Figure 1. Indicator BlauErgodic_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2054

