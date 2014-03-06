Join our fan page
T3_iAnchMom - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5040
Real author:
Ramdass
A non-normalized oscillator implemented in the form of colored dots.
The formula for the calculation:
T3_iAnchMom = 100 * ( ( T3 (FastPeriod, bar ) / T3 ( SlowPeriod, bar ) ) - 1.0 )
where T3 is Tilson averaging.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 30.10.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator T3_iAnchMom
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2076
