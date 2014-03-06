Watch how to download trading robots for free
BykovTrend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
The BykovTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
Place the compiled indicator file BykovTrend.mq5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. Indicator BykovTrend_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2075
