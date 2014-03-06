CodeBaseSections
BykovTrend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5071
(20)
The BykovTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

Place the compiled indicator file BykovTrend.mq5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator BykovTrend_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2075

