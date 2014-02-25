CodeBaseSections
BlauErgodic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ergodic Oscillator from the book Momentum, Direction and Divergence by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line implemented as a colored cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. Indicator BlauErgodic

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2053

