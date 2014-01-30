Join our fan page
Awesome_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7042
Real author:
Asystem2000
Bill Williams' Awesome Oscillator with the possibility of fine-tuning and an additional signal line in the form of a colored cloud.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 03.01.2008.
Figure 1. The Awesome_Signal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2011
