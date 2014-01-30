Trading system using the BlauTStochI oscillator.

A trade decision is made when the histogram changes direction or at the breakthrough of the zero line. The following input parameter is used for selecting an entry algorithm option:

input AlgMode Mode=twist;

For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file BBlauTstochI.ex5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2012 at GBPJPY H4:

Fig. 2. EA testing results for 2012