CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DeMarker_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5764
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
demarker_3htf.mq5 (12.15 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Three DeMarker oscillators with three different timeframes on one chart.

Figure 1. The DeMarker_3HTF indicator

Figure 1. The DeMarker_3HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2013

Accelerator_Signal Accelerator_Signal

Bill Williams' Accelerator with the possibility of fine-tuning and an additional signal line in the form of a colored cloud.

Awesome_Signal Awesome_Signal

Bill Williams' Awesome Oscillator with the possibility of fine-tuning and an additional signal line in the form of a colored cloud.

MACD On Chart MACD On Chart

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an MACD histogram.

TrendManagerOpen TrendManagerOpen

A trend detecting indicator drawn in the form of a colored cloud.