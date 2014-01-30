Join our fan page
Accelerator_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6572
Real author:
Asystem2000
Bill Williams' Accelerator with the possibility of fine-tuning and an additional signal line in the form of a colored cloud.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Figure 1. The Accelerator_Signal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2012
