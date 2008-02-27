Join our fan page
Awesome_Signal - Extended Awesome - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 22375
This is only extension of the standard indicator Awesome.
What is changed:
1. A signal line is drawn.
2. Option of setting quick, slow and signal lines (for analyzing a chart upon Advanced Get parameters: 5-17-5, 5-34-5, 10-70-10 etc.).
3. Option of shifting the signal line (Advanced Get: supplements DMA 5-5 may serve as an additional signal)
Successful search for 4 and 5 waves (as of No. 1,2 of Advanced Get)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7719
