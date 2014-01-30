CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ASCtrend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5993
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
asctrend.mq5 (8.38 KB) view
asctrend_htf.mq5 (10.15 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ASCtrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; //Indicator chart period

Figure 1. The ASCtrend_HTF indicator

Figure 1. The ASCtrend_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2010

Exp_BlauTStochI Exp_BlauTStochI

Trading system using the BlauTStochI indicator.

BlauErgodicMDI_HTF BlauErgodicMDI_HTF

The BlauErgodicMDI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Awesome_Signal Awesome_Signal

Bill Williams' Awesome Oscillator with the possibility of fine-tuning and an additional signal line in the form of a colored cloud.

Accelerator_Signal Accelerator_Signal

Bill Williams' Accelerator with the possibility of fine-tuning and an additional signal line in the form of a colored cloud.