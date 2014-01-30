Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ASCtrend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5993
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ASCtrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; //Indicator chart period
Figure 1. The ASCtrend_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2010
Exp_BlauTStochI
Trading system using the BlauTStochI indicator.BlauErgodicMDI_HTF
The BlauErgodicMDI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
Awesome_Signal
Bill Williams' Awesome Oscillator with the possibility of fine-tuning and an additional signal line in the form of a colored cloud.Accelerator_Signal
Bill Williams' Accelerator with the possibility of fine-tuning and an additional signal line in the form of a colored cloud.