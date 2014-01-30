CodeBaseSections
BlauErgodicMDI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4290
(22)
The BlauErgodicMDI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  //Indicator chart period

Figure 1. The BlauErgodicMDI_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2004

BlauSMStochastic BlauSMStochastic

Stochastic Oscillator (based on Stochastic Momentum) from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line implemented as a colored cloud.

i_Trend i_Trend

The trend indicator drawn in the form of the colored cloud.

Exp_BlauTStochI Exp_BlauTStochI

Trading system using the BlauTStochI indicator.

ASCtrend_HTF ASCtrend_HTF

The ASCtrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.