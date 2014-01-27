Join our fan page
BlauTStochI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5094
The Q-period Stochastic Index indicator from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Figure 1. The BlauTStochI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1986
