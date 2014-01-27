CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BlauTStochI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5094
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
blautstochi.mq5 (8.86 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Q-period Stochastic Index indicator from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The BlauTStochI indicator

Figure 1. The BlauTStochI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1986

Ang_AutoCh_HL-v1x3 Ang_AutoCh_HL-v1x3

The indicator plots three equidistant channels with the calculation periods defined in input parameters.

Ang_AutoCh_HL-v1 Ang_AutoCh_HL-v1

The indicator plots an equidistant channel with the calculation period defined in input parameters.

Exp_BlauErgodicMDI Exp_BlauErgodicMDI

This trading system uses the BlauErgodicMDI oscillator.

Instantaneous_TrendFilter Instantaneous_TrendFilter

An MA-based trend filter in the form of a colored cloud.