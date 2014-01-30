Join our fan page
i_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8965
The trend indicator drawn in the form of the colored cloud.
The color of the cloud depends on the trend direction, and the width of the cloud shows strength of the trend.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 08.11.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator i_Trend
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2002
