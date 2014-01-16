CodeBaseSections
BlauErgodicMDI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5575
(22)
The Ergodic MDI Oscillator from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line implemented as a colored cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

The BlauErgodicMDI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1958

RES-SUP RES-SUP

Two pairs of support and resistance levels based on the candlesticks of the timeframe specified in the input parameters.

NR4ID-ATR NR4ID-ATR

The indicator fixes the moments when the volatility of the financial asset takes to a minimum value and puts colored dots on the chart in the middle of the range of the candlestick movement.

CCI_3HTF CCI_3HTF

Three Commodity Channel Index indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.

RS_session RS_session

The indicator allows to use a special background color for marking the price chart in the period of day selected in the input parameters.