BlauErgodicMDI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5575
The Ergodic MDI Oscillator from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line implemented as a colored cloud.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1958
