Vegas - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Mr.Bah

Several of envelopes with fixed shifts.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 27.11.2007.

Figure 1. The Vegas indicator

Figure 1. The Vegas indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2001

