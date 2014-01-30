The JMASlope indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Fisher transformation based histogram with two averages in the form of signal lines.

The trend indicator drawn in the form of the colored cloud.

Stochastic Oscillator (based on Stochastic Momentum) from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line implemented as a colored cloud.