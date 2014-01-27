Real author:

Weld & TrendLaboratory Ltd.

The JMASlope indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

Place the indicator compiled file JMASlope.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 02.01.2008.

Figure 1. JMASlope_HTF