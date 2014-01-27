CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

JMASlope_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4827
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
jmaslope.mq5 (7.12 KB) view
jmaslope_htf.mq5 (10.59 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Weld & TrendLaboratory Ltd.

The JMASlope indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period

Place the indicator compiled file JMASlope.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 02.01.2008.

Figure 1. Indicator by Weld & TrendLaboratory Ltd.

Figure 1. JMASlope_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1997

SlopeDirectionLine_HTF SlopeDirectionLine_HTF

The SlopeDirectionLine indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

InverseReaction InverseReaction

An optimized version of the InverseReaction indicator, which operates at a maximum speed in the IREA Expert Advisor.

FX_FISH_2MA FX_FISH_2MA

Fisher transformation based histogram with two averages in the form of signal lines.

Vegas Vegas

Several envelopes with fixed shifts.