JMASlope_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
4827
Real author:
Weld & TrendLaboratory Ltd.
The JMASlope indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period
Place the indicator compiled file JMASlope.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 02.01.2008.
Figure 1. JMASlope_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1997
