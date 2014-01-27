Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SlopeDirectionLine_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5767
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
asystem2000
The SlopeDirectionLine indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 15.01.2008.
Figure 1. The SlopeDirectionLine_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1996
InverseReaction
An optimized version of the InverseReaction indicator, which operates at a maximum speed in the IREA Expert Advisor.ExchangePrice
Shows the relative change of the current price from the price N/M bars ago.
JMASlope_HTF
The JMASlope indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.FX_FISH_2MA
Fisher transformation based histogram with two averages in the form of signal lines.