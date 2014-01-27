CodeBaseSections
SlopeDirectionLine_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
5767
(22)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
slopedirectionline.mq5 (10.19 KB) view
slopedirectionline_htf.mq5 (12.42 KB) view
Real author:

asystem2000

The SlopeDirectionLine indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe) 

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 15.01.2008.

Figure 1. The SlopeDirectionLine_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1996

