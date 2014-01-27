Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
InverseReaction - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5602
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Erdem Sen
An optimized version of the InverseReaction indicator, which operates at a maximum speed in the IREA Expert Advisor.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL5 and was first published in the Code Base on 10.10.2013.
Figure 1. The InverseReaction indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1995
Shows the relative change of the current price from the price N/M bars ago.StepMA_NRTR_HTF
The StepMA_NRTR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The SlopeDirectionLine indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.JMASlope_HTF
The JMASlope indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.