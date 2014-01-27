CodeBaseSections
InverseReaction - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
inversereaction.mq5 (7.3 KB)
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB)
Real author:

Erdem Sen

An optimized version of the InverseReaction indicator, which operates at a maximum speed in the IREA Expert Advisor.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL5 and was first published in the Code Base on 10.10.2013.

Figure 1. The InverseReaction indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1995

