FX_FISH_2MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Kiko Segui
Fisher transformation based histogram with two averages in the form of signal lines.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 24.12.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator FX_FISH_2MA
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2000
