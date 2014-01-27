Watch how to download trading robots for free
ExchangePrice - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Shows the relative change of the current price from the price N/M bars ago.
96/288 bars are used by default. For the 5-minute timeframe: 96 bars - the last 8 hours, 288 bars - the last day.
- You can use the deviation from the zero line in the positive or negative area.
- You can use the divergence of price extrema and extrema of the indicator lines.
StepMA_NRTR_HTF
The StepMA_NRTR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Fractal Dimension Index
The Fractal Dimension Index determines the amount of market volatility.
InverseReaction
An optimized version of the InverseReaction indicator, which operates at a maximum speed in the IREA Expert Advisor.SlopeDirectionLine_HTF
The SlopeDirectionLine indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.