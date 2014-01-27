CodeBaseSections
ExchangePrice - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Alexander Laur
Views:
5058
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Shows the relative change of the current price from the price N/M bars ago.

96/288 bars are used by default. For the 5-minute timeframe: 96 bars - the last 8 hours, 288 bars - the last day.

  1. You can use the deviation from the zero line in the positive or negative area.
  2. You can use the divergence of price extrema and extrema of the indicator lines.

Exchange_Price_Indicator_MQL5

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1994

