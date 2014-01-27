CodeBaseSections
VoltyChannel_Stop_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The VoltyChannel_Stop indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  //Indicator chart period

Place the indicator compiled file VoltyChannel_Stop.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Figure 1. The VoltyChannel_Stop_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1983

X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG

X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG shows information about trend direction (based on the X2MA indicator data) as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications to a smartphone.

Median Median

A channel built using the values of the ATR deviation from the middle of the range calculated on extremes.

Ang_AutoCh_HL-v1 Ang_AutoCh_HL-v1

The indicator plots an equidistant channel with the calculation period defined in input parameters.

Ang_AutoCh_HL-v1x3 Ang_AutoCh_HL-v1x3

The indicator plots three equidistant channels with the calculation periods defined in input parameters.