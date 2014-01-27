Join our fan page
X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG - indicator for MetaTrader 5
X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG shows information about trend direction (based on the X2MA indicator data) as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications to a smartphone when a signal to trade appears.
A graphic object is represented as a colored background. The background has four colors. Pale colors indicate trend continuation and bright colors indicate a signal to trade.
The indicator sends alerts and push notifications only if the value of the input parameter:
input uint SignalBar=0; // The bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar)
is greater than one. For the zero bar sound signals and Push-notifications are useless because the signal of the indicator on the zero bar can change and disappear!
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- Input parameters for drawing a session:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Session drawing input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input bool SessionDrawOff=false; // Show session in a non-session period input string SessionSirName="Asian"; // Session name input Hour StartHour=H00; // Session start hour input Min StartMinute=M00; // Session start minute input uint SessionTime=480; // Session duration in minutes input color Up_Color=clrPaleTurquoise; // Color of growth input color Buy_Color=clrLime; // Color of Buy input color Sell_Color=clrDeepPink; // Color of fall input color Dn_Color=clrLightPink; // Color of Sell
- The input parameters if the X2MA indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial instrument input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for indicator calculation input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA; // Method of averaging of the first smoothing input int Length1=12; // Depth of the fist smoothing input int Phase1=15; // Parameter of the first smoothing //--- for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100, and influences the quality of the transient process; //--- for VIDIA it is a period of CMO, for AMA it is a period of slow moving average input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; // Method of averaging of the second smoothing input int Length2= 5; // Depth of the second smoothing input int Phase2=15; // Parameter of the second smoothing //--- for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100, and influences the quality of the transient process; //--- for VIDIA it is a period of CMO, for AMA it is a period of slow moving average input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price constant
- The input parameters of the X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG indicator required for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator visualization settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number to receive a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // a name for the indicator labels input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; // color of the indicator name input uint Font_Size=10; // Font size of the indicator name input int X_1=5; // Horizontal shift of the name input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical shift of the name input bool ShowIndName=true; // Show the indicator name input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner
- Input parameters of the X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG, indicator required for generating alerts and audio signals:
//---- Settings of alerts input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Option of triggering indication input bool Push=true; // Allow push notifications input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of produced alerts
If you use several X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG indicators on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
Place the indicator compiled file X2MA.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.
Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG indicator
Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1975
