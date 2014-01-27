CodeBaseSections
X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG shows information about trend direction (based on the X2MA indicator data) as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications to a smartphone when a signal to trade appears.

A graphic object is represented as a colored background. The background has four colors. Pale colors indicate trend continuation and bright colors indicate a signal to trade.

The indicator sends alerts and push notifications only if the value of the input parameter:

input uint SignalBar=0;     // The bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar)

is greater than one. For the zero bar sound signals and Push-notifications are useless because the signal of the indicator on the zero bar can change and disappear!

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. Input parameters for drawing a session:
    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Session drawing input parameters               |
//+------------------------------------------------+
input bool   SessionDrawOff=false;                     // Show session in a non-session period 
input string SessionSirName="Asian";                   // Session name
input Hour   StartHour=H00;                            // Session start hour
input Min    StartMinute=M00;                          // Session start minute
input uint   SessionTime=480;                          // Session duration in minutes
input color Up_Color=clrPaleTurquoise;                 // Color of growth
input color Buy_Color=clrLime;                         // Color of Buy
input color Sell_Color=clrDeepPink;                    // Color of fall
input color Dn_Color=clrLightPink;                     // Color of Sell
  2. The input parameters if the X2MA indicator:
    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbol_="";                    // Financial instrument
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;  // Indicator timeframe for indicator calculation
input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA;    // Method of averaging of the first smoothing 
input int Length1=12;                       // Depth of the fist smoothing                    
input int Phase1=15;                        // Parameter of the first smoothing
//--- for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100, and influences the quality of the transient process;
//--- for VIDIA it is a period of CMO, for AMA it is a period of slow moving average
input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA;   // Method of averaging of the second smoothing 
input int Length2= 5;                       // Depth of the second smoothing 
input int Phase2=15;                        // Parameter of the second smoothing
//--- for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100, and influences the quality of the transient process;
//--- for VIDIA it is a period of CMO, for AMA it is a period of slow moving average
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE;       // Price constant
  3. The input parameters of the X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG indicator required for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator visualization settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number to receive a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // a name for the indicator labels
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;                  // color of the indicator name
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Font size of the indicator name
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Show the indicator name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner
  4. Input parameters of the X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG, indicator required for generating alerts and audio signals:

    //---- Settings of alerts
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Option of triggering indication
input bool Push=true;                        // Allow push notifications
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of produced alerts

If you use several X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG indicators on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

Place the indicator compiled file X2MA.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG indicator

Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG indicator

Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG

Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1975

