X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG shows information about trend direction (based on the X2MA indicator data) as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications to a smartphone when a signal to trade appears.

A graphic object is represented as a colored background. The background has four colors. Pale colors indicate trend continuation and bright colors indicate a signal to trade.

The indicator sends alerts and push notifications only if the value of the input parameter:

input uint SignalBar= 0 ;

is greater than one. For the zero bar sound signals and Push-notifications are useless because the signal of the indicator on the zero bar can change and disappear!

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

Input parameters for drawing a session:

The input parameters if the X2MA indicator:

input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input Smooth_Method MA_Method1= MODE_SMA ; input int Length1= 12 ; input int Phase1= 15 ; input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; input int Length2= 5 ; input int Phase2= 15 ; input Applied_price_ IPC= PRICE_CLOSE ; The input parameters of the X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG indicator required for the indicator visualization: input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME "_Label_" ; input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; Input parameters of the X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG, indicator required for generating alerts and audio signals:



input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input bool Push= true ; input uint AlertCount= 0 ;

If you use several X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG indicators on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

Place the indicator compiled file X2MA.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG indicator

Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG