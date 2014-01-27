Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Ang_AutoCh_HL-v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6319
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
ANG3110@latchess.com
The indicator plots an equidistant channel with the calculation period defined in input parameters.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 28.01.2008.
Figure 1. The Ang_AutoCh_HL-v1 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1984
The VoltyChannel_Stop indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG
X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG shows information about trend direction (based on the X2MA indicator data) as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications to a smartphone.
The indicator plots three equidistant channels with the calculation periods defined in input parameters.BlauTStochI
Q-period Stochastic Index indicator from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.