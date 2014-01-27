CodeBaseSections
Ang_AutoCh_HL-v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

ANG3110@latchess.com

The indicator plots an equidistant channel with the calculation period defined in input parameters.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 28.01.2008.

Figure 1. The Ang_AutoCh_HL-v1 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1984

