Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Ang_AutoCh_HL-v1x3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6424
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
ANG3110
The indicator plots three equidistant channels with the calculation periods defined in input parameters.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 28.01.2008.
Figure 1. The Ang_AutoCh_HL-v1x3 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1985
The indicator plots an equidistant channel with the calculation period defined in input parameters.VoltyChannel_Stop_HTF
The VoltyChannel_Stop indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
Q-period Stochastic Index indicator from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.Exp_BlauErgodicMDI
This trading system uses the BlauErgodicMDI oscillator.