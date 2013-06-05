CodeBaseSections
VoltyChannel_Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8408
(32)
The real author:

TrendLaboratory

The NRTR trend indicator that sends alerts and Push messages. The signals appear at the moment of changing the bar. The signals are taken from the last closed bar.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.06.2008.

Fig.1 The VoltyChannel_Stop indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1700

