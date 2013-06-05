Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
VoltyChannel_Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8408
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
TrendLaboratory
The NRTR trend indicator that sends alerts and Push messages. The signals appear at the moment of changing the bar. The signals are taken from the last closed bar.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.06.2008.
Fig.1 The VoltyChannel_Stop indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1700
The trend indicator drawn in the form of the cloudCCICustomCandles
The indicator draws candlesticks when finding the CCI indicator in the overbought and oversold levels
Extended version of the normalized volume indicator. Added tools that simplify the visual analysis of the indicator valuesMACDonRSI
The MACD histogram drawn on the basis of the RSI smoothed oscillator