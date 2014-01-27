Join our fan page
Median - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6450
Real author:
Rosh
A channel built using the values of the ATR deviation from the middle of the range calculated on extremes. The middle of the range and its signal line are displayed as a colored cloud.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 06.02.2008.
Fig. 1. The Median indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1972
