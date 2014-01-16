Join our fan page
Cronex_Impulse_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Cronex
The MACD histogram with a cropped display of flat areas.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 24.01.2008.
Figure 1. The Cronex_Impulse_MACD indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1989
