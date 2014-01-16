CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Cronex_Impulse_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
9104
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Cronex

The MACD histogram with a cropped display of flat areas.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 24.01.2008.

Figure 1. The Cronex_Impulse_MACD indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1989

RVI_3HTF RVI_3HTF

Three Relative Vigor Index indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.

wlxBW5Zone wlxBW5Zone

A semaphore signal indicator that uses the values of Accelerator Oscillator and Bill William's Awesome Oscillator.

Median Median

A channel built using the values of the ATR deviation from the middle of the range calculated on extremes.

X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG

X2MA_HTF_Signal_BG shows information about trend direction (based on the X2MA indicator data) as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications to a smartphone.