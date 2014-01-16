CodeBaseSections
StoneAxe_x3x - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
5907
(20)
Real author:

from MetaStock by Rosh

Three normalized oscillators on one chart.

The formula for the calculation:

StoneAxe(bar) = 200 * ( Close[bar] - Lowest(bar, period) ) / ( Highest(bar, period) - Lowest(bar, period) ) - 100

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 02.02.2008.

The StoneAxe_x3x indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1953

