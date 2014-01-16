Join our fan page
StoneAxe_x3x - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5907
Real author:
from MetaStock by Rosh
Three normalized oscillators on one chart.
The formula for the calculation:
StoneAxe(bar) = 200 * ( Close[bar] - Lowest(bar, period) ) / ( Highest(bar, period) - Lowest(bar, period) ) - 100
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 02.02.2008.
The StoneAxe_x3x indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1953
