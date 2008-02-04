CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

StoneAxe_x4x - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
15668
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Rosh

StoneAxe_x4x indicator.


Simply MA wrong Simply MA wrong

Simply MA wrong indicator.

NR4ID ATR NR4ID ATR

NR4ID-ATR indicator.

B WImp - T01 B WImp - T01

Indicator B WImp - T01.

BB-HL BB-HL

Indicator BB-HL