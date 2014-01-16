Join our fan page
Exp_BlauCSI - expert for MetaTrader 5
Trading system using the BlauCSI oscillator.
A trade decision is made when the histogram changes direction or at the breakthrough of the zero line. The following input parameter is used for selecting an entry algorithm option:
input AlgMode Mode=twist; //the algorithm to enter the market
For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file BBlauCSI.ex5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
It should be considered that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file is designed to use Expert Advisors by brokers who offer nonzero spread and ability to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously opening a position. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2012 on GBPUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1954
