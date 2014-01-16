CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BlauCSI_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5531
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
blaucsi.mq5 (9.15 KB) view
blaucsi_htf_signal.mq5 (16.12 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

BlauCSI_HTF_Signal shows information about trend direction based on the data of the BlauCSI indicator on a selected bar as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications on the smartphone if signal to conduct a deal appears.

The indicator sends alerts and push notifications only if the value of the input parameter:

input uint SignalBar=0;                                // The bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar)

is greater than one. For the zero bar sound signals and Push-notifications are useless because the signal of the indicator on the zero bar can change and disappear!

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. Input parameters of BlauCSI:
    input string Symbol_="";                               // Financial instrument
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // Indicator timeframe for the calculation of the indicator
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_EMA;               // Method of averaging
input uint XLength=1;                                  // Period of Momentum
input uint XLength1=20;                                // Depth of the first averaging
input uint XLength2=5;                                 // Depth of the second averaging
input uint XLength3=3;                                 // Depth of the third averaging
input int XPhase=15;                                   // Smoothing parameter
input Applied_price_ IPC1=PRICE_CLOSE;                 // Close price constant
input Applied_price_ IPC2=PRICE_OPEN;                  // Open price constant
  2. Input parameters of the BlauCSI_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                 // Bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";   // Names of the indicator labels
input color UpSymol_Color=Lime;                         // Color of the growth symbol
input color DnSymol_Color=Magenta;                      // Color of the down symbol
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;                   // Color of the indicator name
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                             // Size of the indicator symbols
input uint Font_Size=10;                                // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                        // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Y_1=-15;                                      // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                            // Display of the indicator name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;  // Location corner
input uint X_=0;                                        // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=20;                                       // Vertical shift
  3. Input parameters of the BlauCSI_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
    //---- Settings of alerts
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Option of triggering indication
input bool Push=true;                        // Allow push notifications
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of produced alerts

In case several BlauCSI_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

Place the indicator compiled file BlauCSI.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the BlauCSI_HTF_Signal indicator

Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the BlauCSI_HTF_Signal indicator

Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of BlauCSI_HTF_Signal

Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of BlauCSI_HTF_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1952

r_MaСrossing r_MaСrossing

A moving average calculated as an average of all variants of calculation of the classical Moving Average with a signal line and the possibility to produce alerts and send push notifications.

MTF RSI Smoothed (recursive) MTF RSI Smoothed (recursive)

Recursive implementation of multi-timeframe smoothed RSI indicator.

StoneAxe_x3x StoneAxe_x3x

Three normalized oscillators on one chart.

Exp_BlauCSI Exp_BlauCSI

Trading system using the BlauCSI indicator.