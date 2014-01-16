CodeBaseSections
NR4ID-ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
nr4id-atr.mq5 (5.71 KB)
Real author:

Rosh

The indicator fixes the moments when the volatility of the financial asset takes to a minimum value and puts colored dots on the chart in the middle of the range of the candlestick movement.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 02.02.2008.

The NR4ID-ATR indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1955

