CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

r_MaСrossing - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6068
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:

Rosych

A moving average calculated as an average of all variants of calculation of the classical Moving Average with a signal line and the possibility to produce alerts and send push notifications.

Push notifications are sent only from closed bars.

The r_MaСrossing indicator

The r_MaСrossing indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1949

MTF RSI Smoothed (recursive) MTF RSI Smoothed (recursive)

Recursive implementation of multi-timeframe smoothed RSI indicator.

Awesome Modified Awesome Modified

This indicator is a modification of classical Awesome indicator. It computes the smoothed rate of change of two exponential means.

BlauCSI_HTF_Signal BlauCSI_HTF_Signal

The BlauCSI_HTF_Signal indicator shows trend direction based on the data of the BlauCSI indicator as a graphical object with colored trend indication, gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications on your smartphone.

StoneAxe_x3x StoneAxe_x3x

Three normalized oscillators on one chart.