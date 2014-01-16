Join our fan page
MTF RSI Smoothed (recursive) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Recursive implementation of multi-timeframe smoothed RSI indicator.
The values of the standard Relative Strength Index indicator are smoothed using Simple Moving Average (SMA). To disable smoothing set the value of Smoothed <= 1.
The indicator uses the recursive call of itself for lower timeframes. This eliminates the need to create two indicators: the conventional and multi-timeframe (implemented by call of the conventional). Moreover, the multi-timeframe indicator can not work without conventional version. This code is useful rather as a demonstration of the special programming technique than unique oscillator for trading.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2186
