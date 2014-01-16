CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MTF RSI Smoothed (recursive) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andriy Voitenko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12018
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Recursive implementation of multi-timeframe smoothed RSI indicator.

The values of the standard Relative Strength Index indicator are smoothed using Simple Moving Average (SMA). To disable smoothing set the value of Smoothed <= 1.

The indicator uses the recursive call of itself for lower timeframes. This eliminates the need to create two indicators: the conventional and multi-timeframe (implemented by call of the conventional). Moreover, the multi-timeframe indicator can not work without conventional version. This code is useful rather as a demonstration of the special programming technique than unique oscillator for trading.

Indicator MTF RSI Smoothed

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2186

Awesome Modified Awesome Modified

This indicator is a modification of classical Awesome indicator. It computes the smoothed rate of change of two exponential means.

Fractals Modified Fractals Modified

This indicator is a small modification of classical Fractals Indicator. You can choose the number or left/right bars to have a new top or bottom as well a shift parameter.

r_MaСrossing r_MaСrossing

A moving average calculated as an average of all variants of calculation of the classical Moving Average with a signal line and the possibility to produce alerts and send push notifications.

BlauCSI_HTF_Signal BlauCSI_HTF_Signal

The BlauCSI_HTF_Signal indicator shows trend direction based on the data of the BlauCSI indicator as a graphical object with colored trend indication, gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications on your smartphone.