BlauCSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
blaucsi.mq5 (9.11 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Indicator Candle Stochastic Index from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.

The BlauCSI indicator

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1928

BlauCMomentum BlauCMomentum

A candlestick momentum with a triple EMA averaging.

BlauCMI BlauCMI

O oscilador CMI ergódico como um histograma colorido.

BlauDTI BlauDTI

William Blau's Directional Trend Index in the form of a colored histogram.

Exp_BlauCMI Exp_BlauCMI

A trading system that uses the Candle Momentum Index.