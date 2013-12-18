Watch how to download trading robots for free
BlauCSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator Candle Stochastic Index from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.
The BlauCSI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1928
BlauCMomentum
A candlestick momentum with a triple EMA averaging.BlauCMI
O oscilador CMI ergódico como um histograma colorido.
BlauDTI
William Blau's Directional Trend Index in the form of a colored histogram.Exp_BlauCMI
A trading system that uses the Candle Momentum Index.