CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

r_Gator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6008
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
r_gator.mq5 (8.93 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Rosych

An analogue of the Alligator indicator with a smaller lag of signals.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 04.02.2008.

Fig.1 The r_Gator indicator

The r_Gator indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1943

KAGI-1 KAGI-1

The KAGI chart in the simplest form.

KGHP KGHP

A standard high-frequency filter.

r_Ma r_Ma

A moving average indicator obtained by averaging the values of all calculation variants of the classical Moving Average.

KLines KLines

A set of support and resistance levels with five different timeframes.