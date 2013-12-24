Watch how to download trading robots for free
r_Gator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Rosych
An analogue of the Alligator indicator with a smaller lag of signals.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 04.02.2008.
The r_Gator indicator
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1943