r_Ma - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5740
(23)
Real author:

Rosych

This MA is in a certain sense an average of all calculation variants of the classical Moving Average.

If we fix the MA period, we get twenty eight variants for its calculation (4 versions of averaging method and 7 versions of the input price). The algorithm is the average of these twenty eight calculations.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 04.02.2008.

The r_Ma indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1944

