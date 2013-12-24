CodeBaseSections
KGHP - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Real author:

Newdigital

A standard high-frequency filter.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 05.02.2008.

The KGHP indicator

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1939

