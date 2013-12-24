CodeBaseSections
KAGI-1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
kagi-1.mq5 (7.26 KB) view
Real author:

Traders's Tools

The KAGI chart in the simplest form.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 06.02.2008.

The KAGI-1 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1940

